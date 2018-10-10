Nasarawa one of worst hit states in malnutrition – CISLAC

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that Nasarawa state is within the worst hit states on Mal-nutrition with 37.7 percent.

This was revealed yesterday in Lafia at the end of the roundtable conference on budgeting for nutrition in the state.

Programme manager (CISLAC) Ms. Chioma B. Kanu explained that no fewer than 33 children reportedly died from acute mal-nutrition in 2017.

She called on government to put in more effort in addressing mal-nutrition in the state.

” Nasarawa state falls within the worst hit region on Mal-nutrition with 37.7 percent, stunning 6.8 percent wasting, and 20.7 percent underweight rates of children under -5,” she said.

Chioma noted that mal-nutrition arises from ignorance, high cost of living, poverty, vulnerability, weak immunity, micro- nutrient deficiency among other causes.

She said improving Nutrition requires a collective effort from stakeholders, particularly the legislative, executive arm of government and the media.

“The parliamentarians are critical partners in the fight to eradicate mal-nutrition, given their legislative budgetary and policy oversight role,” she stated.

The executive must recognise that nutrition is a developmental issue and it should be incorporated into all levels of national planning and the government should ensure timely release of nutrition funds in the state.

“While media must ensure correct reportage of nutrition issues, they should also embark on enlightenment of citizens to promote intake of healthy food,” she said.

