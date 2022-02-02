Nasarawa: Only qualified candidates‘ll be recruited as teachers – Sule

Nasarawa state governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule has said only competent and qualified persons would be considered for employment in the on-going teacher recruitment exercise in the state.

This was contained in a statement by Ibrahim Addra, Chief Press Secretary to the governor and issued to pressmen, Wednesday, in Lafia.

The governor warned that due process must be followed at every stage of the exercise and that only the best should be considered.

He challenged the management of the Teachers’ Service Commission to resist pressures from any quarters to favour unqualified candidates.

Governor Sule added that there were qualified and competent prospective teachers in each LGA of the state and that the recruitment of 550 teachers must reflect a fair distribution so that every constituency is represented.