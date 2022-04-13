Nasarawa partners foundation to promote agribusiness  ￼

Nasarawa state government has expressed its willingness to support Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition project (GAIN) in order to promote agribusinesses.

Commissioner for Trade, Industry and investment, Salihu Ena Ali, stated this Wednesday at the Agribusiness Innovation Clinic in Lafia, the state capital.

Represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Rilwan Ibrahim, the commissioner assured that the state government would complement GAIN’s efforts by encouraging people to venture into the programme and provide all the necessary support.

He said Nasarawa state is blessed with vast arable land suitable for agricultural production and committed farmers, thereby, ensuring the project will complement the effort of the state government in the transformation of agricultural sector for improved nutrition in priority value chain and food security.

He added that it will also be an avenue for exposing stakeholders to the agribusiness support activities for increased production and consumption of bio-fortified crops and food with particular focus on maize, rice, cassava, and orange-fleshed sweet potato value.

Ibrahim called on stakeholders to be fully committed to the programme so as to broaden their knowledge in agribusiness innovation.

“It is only by so doing that the business community in Nasarawa state will be able to benefit maximally from the project,” he said.

He commended GAIN for the commitment, which is aimed at sensitising the business community in Nasarawa state on the importance of venturing into agribusiness in order to tackle malnutrition and prevent food borne illnesses.

Project Manager, Business Support GAIN Nigeria, Mercy Olorunfemi, said the main goal of the Strengthening Nutrition Project was

to improve access and consumption of safe, nutritious foods in Nigeria and increase consumption of nutritious foods by smallholder farmers, their families, and the wider population.

“We aim to support 640 farmers and SMEs to produce more nutritious and safe foods that are accessible, affordable and desirable in Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue and Oyo states.