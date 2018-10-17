Nasarawa PDP chieftain calls for abolition of JAMB

By Mohammed Yangida Lafia A chieftain of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state, Musa Liman Kwande, (Baraden Lafia) has called on the federal government to abolish the Joint Admission and Malticulation Board, (JAMB) in the country.

He made the call yesterday in Lafia while speaking to journalists on the state of education in the country saying the board is making lives of Nigerian youths difficult to live by reducing the standard of offering admission to students.

Barade said JAMB has subjected so many Nigerian youths into hardship of getting admission into Nigerian Universities and it has also starved various Universities from admitting candidates who qualified to be admitted and if not engaged would become prey to social vices.

He explained that JAMB is geared towards ruining the future of Nigeria and make life difficult for candidates, thereby allowing tertiary institutions, to determine the kind of candidates they want to admit.

“JAMB should be seen as an educational entity and as a business venture to generate revenue for government.

“ He said:” The only assets you can give to your people is to ensure you give them good education.

But if you want to destroy them, then you deny them access to education and that is what JAMB is busy doing and therefore JAMB should be abolished,” he said.

He stressed that the common man is always at the receiving end and they are denied the opportunity of education as the rich have multiple opportunities by going abroad for studies.

Barade demanded that the federal government should look into the situation and take action that would be for good of the education sector in the country

