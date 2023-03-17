Nasarawa PDP, Labour Party team up to defeat APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) in Nasarawa state have agreed to form an alliance with the sole purpose of defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election scheduled for March 18.

The two political took the decision during a joint stakeholders meeting held in Lafia Wednesday. They said the two parties would collapse their structures into one so they can defeat the APC.

Speaking during the meeting, chairman of the LP in the state, Alexander Emmanuel, said the two parties were committed to ensuring that the PDP governorship candidate emerges victorious at the polls.

Emmanuel dissociated himself from a purported endorsement of Governor Abdullahi Sule by some former members of the Labour Party whom he described as saboteurs who did not mean well for the party.

“We are optimistic that we will emerge victorious at the polls because the incumbent governor had done nothing for the wellbeing of residents of the state since his emergence on May 29, 2019.

“The people should come out en-masse and vote for the PDP candidate on Saturday. We believe in him because he has what it takes to make Nasarawa state better,” Emmanuel said.

Also speaking at the meeting, the PDP chairman, Francis Orogu, said the party’s governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, had all it takes to govern the state and would not disappoint residents of the state if elected into office. (Ripples Nigeria)

