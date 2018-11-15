Nasarawa pensioners back APC candidate

Pensioners in Nasarawa state, have thrown their weights behind the candidature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship

candidate, Abdullahi A. Sule, in the next year’s general elections.

Director General of the Pension Bureau, Abdullahi Sani Oseze, revealed this yesterday in Lafia.

He said that pensioners are ready to partner the APC candidate and identity with his agenda due to his wealth of experience in the

private sector.

“For now, Nasarawa state is for APC. We are receiving our pension from APC and we cannot forget the person that is feeding us now. So, we

want to identify ourselves fully with the APC candidate and the candidate is Sule,” he stated.

He called on pensioners to rally round Sule to ensure his victory come 2019 general elections.