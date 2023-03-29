Nasarawa politics: It’s time to drop propaganda, Sule tells opposition 

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has called on the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to drop all propaganda and lies in the state as elections have come and gone.

He stated this on the occasion of receipt of certificate of return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) on Wednesday in Lafia.

Sule said all citizens have roles to play in developing and creating the kind of Nasarawa desire d by all.

“For us, the elections have come and gone. We believe strongly that we are all winners and Nasarawa is the better for it. Therefore, it is time to drop the animosity. It is time to do away with divisive rhetorics. It is time to do away with negative religious sentiments,” he said.

He He stated further that it is time to grow the state in every facet, and he is ready and he has the capacity and capability to lead from the front.

Governor Sule said the task ahead is a task for all and called on all citizens to lend their support to enable his administration succeed.

