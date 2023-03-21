Nasarawa polls: Groups hail INEC on peaceful conduct 

A coalition of observer groups that monitored the March 18 governorship and state house of assembly elections in Nasarawa state has commended the Independent National Electoral Commissioned (INEC) for the peaceful and credible conduct of the election.

Chairman of the group, Mr. Nwokoma Messiah, made the commendation, Tuesday, at a press conference in Lafia.

He said there was a remarkable improvement in the conduct of the elections compared to the 25th February Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He explained that INEC identified areas of lapses like late arrival of materials, lack of ink for the pad, better performance of the BVAS machines, which made the accreditation process faster among others.

Messiah added that the electorate also within the areas they covered behaved properly and went about the conduct of the elections on a peaceful and orderly manner, which was actually a good sign for the general conduct of the election.

He said, in an election one person will surely emerge as winner and it is important that the winners be given the needed support to ensure that governance is not frustrated by unnecessary bickering.

He concluded that security personnel that participated in the elections behaved well and that there were no reported cases of police brutality or intimidation.

“There was a kind of mutual cooperation between the police and the electorate and this is really commendable and should be a reference point for future elections in the state and the country in general,” he said.

