Nasarawa religious leaders condemn attack on travellers in Plateau



The leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’tu Nasirl Islam (JNI) in Nasarawa state have condemned in strong terms the killings of innocent travellers in Jos, Plateau state.



The two main religious bodies made their position known in a joint press briefing led by Arch. Bishop George Joseph Masin, state CAN chairman and Imam Mohammed Ali state secretary general JNI in Lafia on Thursday.

According to them, both Islam and Christianity preach peace and therefore, all adherents of these two religions should continue to remain and live peacefully with one another in the state.

“The government has assured all citizens that every step is being taken to ensure continued peace and security within the state. And security agencies are always alert to handle any unforeseen circumstances,” they said.

They equally encouraged citizens to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation or harassment in any form.

The leadership of the two religious bodies however, appreciated government’s proactive response towards immediate evacuation of Nasarawa state students stranded in Jos as a result of the crisis and the curfew placed by the Plateau state government.

Both the government and the leadership of the two main religions sincerely appreciate the citizens and their adherents in the state for the peaceful co-existence enjoyed since the creation of the state.