Nasarawa revenue board generates N8.8bn in 6 months – Chairman



The management of the Nasarawa state Internal Revenue Board, has said the board has generated N8.8billion revenue for the state government within January to June 2021.

The chairman of the board, Yakubu Muhammad Ahmed, said this when he led other members of the board for budget assessment before the state House of Assembly committee on finance and appropriation led by its chairman, Hon. Aliyu Dogara.



He explained that the board is targeting to generate N18.6 billlion for the year 2021, promising to deliver on its mandate. He said the basic challenge of the board is under staffing.

Responding, Hon. Aliyu Dogara, while commending the chairman enjoined him to redouble effort and ensure that the state is better for it in terms of revenue generation.

He assured the board of the assembly’s support in addressing their challenges at all times considering the significance of the board to the state.