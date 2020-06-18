Nasarawa: Rindere commends Sule on projects

One of the pillars of Rindere people in Lafia, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa, has commended the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule for embarking on people-oriented projects in the last one year.

In a press statement to mark the 2020 Democracy Day, Alhaji Abdullahi said Governor Sule has done well.

He congratulated the governor and members of the state House of Assembly and urged them to continue to work as a team for the general development of the state.

Alhaji Abdullahi described Governor Sule as sincere and transparent, adding that Rindere people that consist of 43 villages in Lafia are proud of the governor because of his excellent performance.

He stated that the Rindere people migrated from the Kwararafa Empire in the 12th Century and they are law abiding and they would continue to support Governor Sule to achieve dividends of democracy.

Abdulllahi said the governor as a man of discipline and believes in the rule of law, due process, fairness and they always stand against indiscipline.

He commended the recent construction of seven bridges in the area and urged the Nasarawa state government to construct a road from Ashige-Gidan Buba-Wuga-Padama, South-Padama North-Agbolagu so as to enhance the commercial and economic activities of the areas.

He said the Agbolagu community had constructed secondary school through self help 15 years ago and urged the state government to take over the school and construct more classrooms so as to make the school more functional.

He appealed to the people of Nasarawa state to give the governor all the needed support and cooperation to enable him implement his programme for the overall development of the state.