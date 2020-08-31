Nasarawa speaker hails Buhari, Sule for flushing out bandits

The speaker, Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Sule for the proactive steps they have taken towards tackling the activities of bandits and kidnappers via destroying terrorist( Darul Salam) camp in Toto LGA of the state.

Abdullahi gave the commendation during the House proceedings in Lafia, Monday.

He said the proactive steps taken by President Buhari and Governor Sule led to the discovering of bomb factory as well as apprehending of over 400 wives and children of the killed member of Darul Salam in his local government.

He stated further that, “Three days ago, more than 400 wives and children of those bandits, kidnappers were apprehended in Toto area, bordering Kogi by military authorities.

“You all know that I have being sharing my agony, pains over the insecurity facing my local government.

“For sometimes now, motorists find it difficult to pass Toto road, farmers and traders are no longer going to their farms and businesses.

“Fishermen are no longer going for fishing and the economic activities in Toto are zero due to the activities of these bandits and kidnappers.

“But we thank God; we have recorded success because of the presence of the military.

“It is in view of this that I want to thank President Buhari and Governor Sule for their prompt action taken towards addressing this ugly trend,” he said.