Nasarawa speaker lauds peaceful APC ward congress in Toto LG

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in Toto Local Government Area (LGA) as all the new officials emerged through consensus.

The exercise which took place on Saturday across all the electoral wards in Toto LGA started and ended peacefully as party stalwarts met and adopted a consensus option of affirmation to elect the ward executives.



Balarabe who is the party leader for the congress in Toto LGA said the success achieved in the exercise was a clear demonstration of unity and understanding among members and called for its sustenance.

While expressing his happiness over the entire process and how all interests across polling units are adequately represented, he said, “The exercise has further demonstrated the unity and strength of the APC party”.

He however, congratulated all the new APC ward executive members and urged them to justify the confidence reposed on them.

