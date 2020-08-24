Nasarawa Speaker sponsors Gender Based Violence prohibition bill

The speaker of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has sponsored a bill for a law to enact the Nasarawa state Gender Based Violence(Prohibition) Law and other matters.

He said the bill would help in curbing the rate of gender based violence crime in the state if passed into law by the assembly.

The deputy speaker, Hon. Nehemiah Tsentse Dandaura,who presided over the sitting slated September 15, 2020 for the second reading of the bill.

Balarabe Abdullahi said that it has become necessary due to the negative effects of gender violence to societal development.

“This is a bill for a law to enact the Nasarawa state gender based violence (Prohibition) law and other matters connected therewith,” the speaker said

Hon Tanko Tunga, the majority leader of the House seconded the motion for the bill to scale first reading.