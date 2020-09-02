Nasarawa Speaker tasks youth on unity

Speaker of the Nasarawa state house of Assembly Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi Wednesday urged the youths to rise up against ethnic and religious differences in the interest of unity, peace and development of the country.

He made the call while receiving Sir Ahmadu Bello Prestigious Merit Award as the most outstanding speaker of State Assembly in northern Nigeria from Global Alliance of Northern Nigeria Youths today in Lafia.

The Speaker said that rising up against ethnic and religious differences would not only unite Nigerians but would also bring permanent peace to the country.

He appreciated the youths for the award while assuring of his continued leadership’s determination to initiate bills and pass resolutions that would have direct bearing on the lives of the youths and the state at large.

“Ahmadu Bello , the late Sardauna is our mentor, a role model and a leader of all Nigerians that we all will remember him for his sacrifices. May Allah grant him Aljanat.

” For me this award is a special award and the success I have recorded from 5th and 6th assembly was due to the support I have gotten from my colleagues.I therefore dedicated this award to them.

” As youths you have a lot of task ahead, you must unite and contribute your quota to the development of the country positively.

He therefore, urged the youths and Nigerians to live in peace, unity and embrace brotherhood for development to thrive.

Earlier, secretary of the Northern Youths group comrade Mohammed Awal Abdullahi, said that they have been keenly following activities of the assembly and its leadership and after thorough assessment, the Nasarawa speaker was selected for the award due to his quality leadership style.

“We are happy with your leadership style as you have ensured executive, legislative good relationship. You have ensured peace and unity among honourable members.

“Despite being a Speaker, you have sponsored many private member bills as the 5th assembly you headed has the highest number of bills in the state since inception of the institution. Still at 6th assembly, in one year the House under your watch passed 15 bills which is among the highest in the country, this is commendable.

“You have done well in your constituency in the areas of Youths and women empowerment as well as scholarship. It was due to your leadership quality style that we have awarded you with Sir Ahmadu Bello Prestigious Merit award as the most outstanding speaker of State Assembly in Northern Nigeria.”