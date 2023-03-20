Nasarawa speaker wins third term bid

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the speaker, Nasarawa state House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi winner of Umaisha-Ugya state constituency in the Saturday’s polls.

The retuning officer, Abdullahi Hudu Ramalan of Federal University Lafia on Sunday, said the Incumbent member polled the highest number of votes cast and is return elected.

He said Abdullahi of APC got 3,706, Ibrahim Abdullahi Sa’ad of PDP 2,850, and Yahaya Sule of NNPP got 784 among other candidates.

Abdullahi who is elected for the third term to represent Umashia/Ugya state constituency called on his supporters to be magnanimous in celebration, promising to carry his constituents along, irrespective of party affiliations and other sentiments.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

