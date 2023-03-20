Nasarawa speaker wins third term bid 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the speaker, Nasarawa state House of Assembly Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, winner of Umaisha-Ugya state constituency in the Saturday’s polls.

The Retuning Officer, Abdullahi Hudu Ramalan of Federal University Lafia, Sunday said the incumbent member polled the highest number of votes cast and was returned elected.

He said Abdullahi of APC got 3,706, Ibrahim Abdullahi Sa’ad of PDP 2,850,and Yahaya Sule of NNPP got 784 among other candidates.

“That the election was contested for and Adamu Muhammed of ADP got 37, Abdullahi Ibrahim Balarabe of APC got 3,706, Yahaya Sule of NNPP got 784, Zakari Hafsat Muhammed of NRP got 48, Ibrahim Abdullahi Sa’ad of PDP 2,850, Ibrahim Chambo of SDP 015, that Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi of APC having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”

Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi who is elected for the third term to represent Umashia/Ugya state constituency called on his supporters to be magnanimous in celebration, promising to carry his constituents along irrespective of party affiliation and other sentiments.

