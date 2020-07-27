Nasarawa: Sule seeks synergy with media workers



Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, Monday, called on media practitioners in the state to join hands with his administration to move the state forward.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor Mr. Ibrahim Addra made the call while on a familiarisation visit to the corresondents’ chapel of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lafia.

Addra said the successful implementation of government’s policies counts largely on the contribution of the media.

He however, stressed the need for journalists to remain above board in placing constructive criticism, objectivity and balanced reportage in the front burner.

“I am urging you to continue to work closely with government to enhance delivery of good governance to the people of Nasarawa state,” Addra said.

He commended the Correspondents’ chapel of the NUJ in the state for amicable resolution of their differences.

He assured that the state government would continue to create a level playing field for Journalists to discharge their duties without hitches.

Chairman of the Correspondents’ chapel Mr. Isaac Ukpoju expressed gratitude to the CPS for the visit and pledged to maintain cordial working relationship with the state government for the common good of the people.