Nasarawa: Sule signs revised 2020 budget into law



Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Tuesday, signed into law, the reviewed 2020 appropriation bill of N62.9 billion.

While singing the revised Appropriation Bill document, Sule expressed satisfaction with the new document which went through the mandatory legislative procedures.

He stated that Nasarawa state like its counterparts across the federation is facing economic stress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The earlier document of over N108,444,805,614.00 billion is reviewed down to N62,968,348, 138.00 only, to cater for the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.



Governor Sule said the budget was reviewed down by 41.94 percent with N 36,502,715,764 billion for recurrent expenditure and N26,465,632,374.00 for capital expenditure.

“The total recurrent budget decreased by 37.78%, that is, from N58,670,129,609 to N36,502,715,764 only. And the original capital budget was N49,774,676,004 but reduced to N26,465,632,374 in the revised budget.

“The deficit of N2.505 billion is expected to be financed through internal and external borrowings.

He said the state government would work harder to trickle down development to the citizenry.

The governor said the present economic reality called for all hands to be on deck in securing the socio-economic future of the state.



“Our administration has developed a comprehensive blueprint, Nasarawa COVID-19 Economic Response for responding to the challenges of the pandemic,” he added.