Nasarawa: TODA carnival ‘ll strengthen unity across diverse cultures – Magaji

The secretary of Toto Development Association (TODA), Barrister Labaran Magaji has said the first maiden edition of the association’s cultural carnival will straighten more unity among the people of the area and across diverse cultures.

Barrister Magaji, who is also a senatorial aspirant for Nasarawa West in the 2023 election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this at the celebration of TODA cultural carnival in Toto local government area of Nasarawa state over the weekend.

He said the association’s desire to organise the cultural carnival was to bring together all the ethnic groups of diverse cultures, irrespective of religion under one umbrella to champion for unity, peace and development of the area.

He said TODA, being an umbrella body, was to bring people of the area together as one entity in order for everyone to feel a sense of belonging, even as he said the cultural carnival would also go a long way to reawakening some of the cultural norms and values at the verge of extinction.

According to him, the association also decided to present an award to some selected members of the community in the area because of their immense contributions in their various fields of endeavours.

Barrister Magaji, who was the chairman of the organising committee of the carnival, appreciated the APC- led administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule and the chairman of Toto local government area, Abdullahi Aliyu Tashas, for giving the association the platform to thrive in seeing that the event was successful.

Also speaking, the Ohinoyi of Ogye chiefdom, His Royal Highness Alhaji Mohammed Umar Azaki, called on his subjects on the need to continue to uphold culture and traditions in the chiefdom.