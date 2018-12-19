Nasarawa varsity alumni vice president resigns over resources mismanagement

The vice president of the Nasarawa state University Alumni Association, Comrade Ahmed Usman Egye, has tendered his resignation letter.

This was contained in a statement signed by the vice-president and made available to newsmen yesterday in Lafia.

He explained that his decision to quit the executive council was informed by the failure of the council to justify the mandate given to it by the teaming members of the association.

“I wish to inform you of my resignation with effect from 26th November, 2018.

“I am compelled with sadness to inform you that the resources of the association has not been judiciously and transparently managed, with no single impactful project executed in the 10 years of its existence, despite the huge revenue generated.

“My conscience is at war with me for betraying the trust and confidence reposed in us,” he admitted while wishing the association well.

