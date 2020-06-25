Nasarawa varsity announces 160 cut-off marks for admission

The management of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), has announced 160 as cut-off mark for admission of students for 2020/2021 academic session.

The vice chancellor, Professor Suleiman Bala-Mohammed, announced this Tuesday in Keffi when the state’s House of Assembly committee on education visited the university on oversight function.

Bala-Mohammed said that the decision of the management to peg the cut-off mark at 160 was to accommodate more indigenous students seeking admission.

The vice chancellor said that the university had achieved a lot in the areas of infrastructure and manpower development.

”I want to appreciate the efforts of the committee for being up and doing in ensuring the development of this institution and the state education sector.

“With your support, the support from the state government and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), some outstanding projects have been completed.

“These include Information and Communication Technology (ICT) block, new faculty of Environmental Sciences, the university digital library and the printing press,” he said.

He said that the university was working towards the establishment of College of Medicine and Faculty of Engineering.

The vice chancellor also disclosed that the university is planning to recruit capable hands in the areas of ICT, Medicine and Engineering.

He however, identified funding as the major challenge affecting the university.

Mr Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East), Chairman, House Committee on Education, said that the committee was out to assess the 2020 budget performance of the institution.

“We are also here to look at the areas you have done well and to know the areas of your challenges with the view to addressing them,” Ogazi said.

He lauded the vice chancellor and the management for their efforts so far at improving the standard of education in the university and urged them to sustain the tempo.

The committee’s chairman assured the university’s management of adequate support to make NSUK a world class institution.

“We will talk to the government to give the institution the much needed support and assistance it deserves.

“The university is a major industry that we have in Nasarawa state, we will give the institution our maximum support to make it great, ” he said.

Registrar of the institution, Alhaji Bala Ahmed, said that the management was determined to make the institution one of the best universities in the country, he then thanked the committee for giving adequate attention to the institution and called for its sustenance.

The committee inspected some completed projects, which include ICT complex, faculty of Environmental Sciences and the University’s digital library. Others are the renovated halls at the university’s main campus and Pyanku campus as well as the Faculty of Engineering at Gudi, Akwanga local government area.