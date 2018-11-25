Nasarawa varsity gears for reforms

Nasarawa State University, Keffi, (NSUK) has set up two high-powered committees to introduce necessary reforms expected to enhance academic pursuits and improve the performance of both staff and students to move the institution toward becoming a first class university.

Acting vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Suleiman Bala Mohammed who made this known in Keffi during an interview with newsmen, cautioned lecturers and management staff against engaging in unethical practices that will undermine healthy intellectual pursuits in the institution.

Mohammed disclosed that the two committees would help the management introduce sweeping reforms after having reviewed the performance of the senate and the conduct of randy lecturers. He warned that any lecturer caught collaborating with students to cut corners will be shown the way out and prosecuted.

Mohammed, a professor of Political Sociology and Development, who was appointed from the University of Abuja, stressed that corrupt practices, especially sex for mark or financial gratifications from students for higher grades, encouraging cultism and other despicable conducts, which have become major problems in universities and other tertiary institutions across the country, would not be condoned in Keffi.

“There are lots of challenges that I met on ground even with facilities, some of these things have been done wrongly. My first task is to correct these anomalies and to improve on accountability and transparency as well as ensuring that robust academic climate is put in place for the students to enhance learning, especially with the appointment of a new dean of student affairs.

“Henceforth, immoral activities will not be tolerated from students and lecturers and we will ensure that lecturers deliver on their mandate by teaching well without resort to unethical conduct,” he said.

While declaring that the war on impunity at NSUK will be fought vigourously, the VC added said, “We intend to organise a workshop to address unethical conduct in schools especially in universities.

“This will help us to educate the academic community on their responsibilities in ensuring that the environment is adequately prepared for sound educational pursuits and does not become a den of criminals.

“I am here (NSUK) to improve and consolidate on the development processes on ground. I intend to expand the level of achievements and lots of things that require improvement.

“My emphasis will be on system building by improving on the academic culture and standards. We must ensure that the principles of accountability and due process are maintained and also ensure that transparency is entrenched to help us create a 21st century university that produces students who will be globally competitive.”

He also pledged to enforce regulations banning unethical practices.

“Anybody who is found to tamper with marks for whatever reasons must face the consequences of his/her action. I am not going to spare anyone who goes ahead to tarnish the image and undermine the integrity of the university.”

On the agitation for improved conditions of service by academic and non-academic staff of the university, Mohammed promised to institute an administration that runs an open-door policy, transparency, accountability and fairness to everyone.

He disclosed that during a familiarisation meeting with professors and other academic staff of the university and heads of department, these principles were outlined and tabled but nobody objected.

He said he has also encouraged them to caution him should he be found to deviate from the norms that guide the university and to bring any suggestions that may move the institution forward.

“I believe that the majority of the staff are concerned with the progress and the good image of the university. It is only few that are engaged in unethical conduct.”

The VC concluded by advising the entire staff to remain diligent to duty by acting like good scholars through conducting research, teaching and rendering community services without fear or favour while placing the interests of the university foremost in their hearts.

He urged the students to be law abiding by respecting the rules and regulations guiding their stay in the university, take their educational pursuits serious and avoid exploring shortcuts to academic excellence which may bring them in conflict with the laws declaring, “I intend to ensure that the system works well. This administration has no room for sycophancy. I want to leave the university better than I met it.”

