Nasarawa varsity to host alumni associations of Nigerian varsities

Arrangements are in top gear for Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) Alumni Association to host their counterparts at the forthcoming National Conference of Alumni Association of Universities.

The conference, scheduled to take place at the university’s main campus on August, 29 will witness over 174 accredited universities across Nigeria in attendance.

The National Conference of Alumni Association of Nigeria Universities is the umbrella body constituted by the executive members of the universities alumni.

The NSUK alumni chapter president, Malam Mustapha Isa, told journalists that Nasarawa State University Keffi, would host the executives of the universities alumni for the first time since the establishment of NSUK.