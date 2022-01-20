Nasarawa VC heads 16-man com’t to develop curriculum for NSCDC college



The federal government has appointed the Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Professor S.B. Mohammed, to chair a 16-man panel that will develop a standard curriculum for Civil Defence Training Colleges across the country.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has however inaugurated the team, saying training and retraining is an integral part of every agency.

While inaugurating the panel Thursday in Abuja, the minister said the move to develop a standard curriculum showed the capability of the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abubakar Audi.

Aregbesola commended the CG for carefully selecting credible technocrats for the job.

The Committee which has a duration of four (4) weeks to complete its assignment and report to the Office of the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, will develop a suitable and standard curriculum for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps taking into consideration the mandates of the Corps.

Other responsibilities are; to review relevant/similar curriculum in other Security Agencies and make necessary modifications in line with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Mandates.

“Review and assess the current curriculum in Paramilitary including teaching methods and design: i. Suitable basic training programmes for newly recruited personnel at the point of entry ii. Suitable Career Progression.

“Development Courses and Programmes relative to each of the following cadre viz: Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre and Other ranks.

“Ensure emphasis is placed on the holistic capacity development of each cadre of officers.

“Develop an Advance Command Development Courses for Assistant Commandants and Deputy Commandants of Corps.

“Develop appropriate performance evaluation tools including theoretical and practical exercises which should include simulation exercises etc. to ensure successful delivery of the required skills

“Ensure that the development of the curriculum aligns with target operational needs of the Corps.”

Speaking earlier, Audi said, “When I assumed office, I was under no illusion that my job was going to be an easy task. I therefore came in well prepared with a determination to succeed and chart a new course towards entrenching professionalism and to build a global elite Organization that can compete effectively with its peers anywhere in the world and discharge its mandate diligently with every sense of civility and integrity within the ambits of the law.

“To put this into effect, I immediately introduced a lot transformational programmes and reforms based on my vision to rejig, revamp, reactivate, restructure and reposition the Corps for better performance.

“However, the Corps that I met on ground has become a shadow of its old self. There is low staff morale, indiscipline and loss of confidence in the system borne out of stagnation, unregulated pattern of promotion among others. As a matter of fact, there were no set standards for measuring performance and career progression in the Corps. How then can you get the best in such an unstable system where merit was not given due consideration in determining who gets what? I therefore saw the need to rebuild staff confidence and further boost their morale which was at the lowest ebb.

“As a deliberate step towards actualizing my vision to reposition the Corps, I set out to upgrade facilities in our existing training colleges knowing fully well that training is an essential ingredients towards attaining optimal performance, skill acquisition/capacity building and productivity. I also initiated the process of developing a Standard Curriculum for the training schools in order to develop career progression and development courses which will form the basis for future progression in service.”