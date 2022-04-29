Nasarawa: Wadada picks APC nomination forms to replace Adamu in Senate

A two-time member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Wadada Aliyu has said he is in the race for Nasarawa West Senatorial district to win, replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu in the National Assembly and ensure that enabling laws are put in place that would diversify, deepen and grow the socio-economic well-being of his constituents.

Speaking with newsmen after picking the nomination forms Friday in Abuja, Wadada Aliyu, who is contesting to occupy the seat of Senator Abdullahi Adamu who recently vacated his seat following his emergence as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s March 26, 2022 national convention, promised good representation if given the opportunity.

The senatorial aspirant who is the current chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria LTD, said he would explore all democratic ways to provide more development to his constituency looking at its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He said: “I’m robust; I have the experience in both private and public sectors and the National Assembly will not be a new place to me. I was a member of the 5th and the 6th Assemblies and my representation was well-felt not only in my constituency and my state but in Nigeria as a whole.

“My chances can be seen on how I came here. I have been with the people, I have always related, I have always aligned, I have always associated, I have always supported and I have always assisted my people, so I’m a man of the people.

“As far as Nasarawa West Senatrial district is concerned, I’m the man to beat. The most critical problems of my constituency as far as our proximity to the FCT is concerned, can be defined or said to be socioeconomic problem. And in that area, what I will do first, is to ensure that enabling laws are put in place that would diversify, deepen and grow the socioeconomic wellbeing of my people.

“For now, it is obvious that I have picked my forms for the 2023 general elections. As far as the by-election that we are expecting is concerned, nobody can do anything unless and until INEC comes up with the modus operandi of that election.

“We need to commend the NWC under the leadership of Abdullahi Adamu, to have moved the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms to the International Conference Centre. You can see how free and accommodating the environment is. I personally wouldn’t have expected less.

“Abdullahi Adamu has the experience, he is a political guru, who have the ways and manners that are in he best way things can be conducted. So far, so good, it has been peaceful, friendly and delivering the expected.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

