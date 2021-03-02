Nasarawa warns against encroachment into forest reserve

The Nasarawa state Government has warned loggers and herders not to encroach into the forest reserve at the Farin Ruwa waterfalls in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Dogo Shammah, gave the warning in Wamba Local Government Area (LGA) when he visited the waterfalls.

Shammah visited the falls alongside Mr Musa Abubakar, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources.

Shammah restated the resolve of the state government to check the activities of loggers and herders in order to protect the forest reserve.

He said that that his ministry would collaborate with the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in protecting the forest and waterfalls.

According to the information commissioner, the visit to the Farin Ruwa waterfalls and forest reserve is to form a common front to preserve and develop them.

Shammah explained that the effort to develop the waterfalls is in line with Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s policy to diversify the state economy.

“One of the sectors the governor has keyed into is tourism that abounds in the state. Our mission is to follow up the process and fast track the development of Farin Ruwa waterfalls.

“This waterfalls is one of the best in Africa; it is the intention of the government to showcase this natural environment to the world so that tourists and investors can come to the state,’’ he said.

Shammah restated the state government’s plan to build a “Film City’’ at Farin Ruwa, as well as Nasarawa Salt Village in Keana LGA.

He said that the city would create opportunities for filmmakers to exploit the rich cultural heritage in the state.

On his part, Abubakar urged the Farin Ruwa community to take ownership of the falls and forest reserve.

The commissioner for environment and natural resources Mr Musa Abubakar, assured the villagers that government is committed to harnessing the potential of the forest reserve.

He warned loggers and herders against encroaching into the forest, saying that anyone caught would be prosecuted.

“This environment (reserve) is owned by the government, grazing and cutting of trees are prohibited here.

“The people should know that wealth has come to them. If this is your commonwealth there is need to take care of it,’’ Abubakar said.