Nasarawa: We are committed to sustaining peace efforts in 2022 – Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has pledged his administration’s commitment to sustaining all efforts to enhance security of lives and property in 2022 and beyond.

Governor Sule made the pledge in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, and made available to newsmen, Thursday, in Lafia.

According to him, “The expanded meeting of the state security council reviewed security successes and challenges including the recent attacks in some parts of the state and killings of cattle, particularly in Doma local government area.

The meeting also resolved to adopt new and robust strategies and measures to forestall breakdown of law and order in the state.

The security agencies commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for calling regular meetings, as well as for his proactive and reconciliatory approach to security challenges.

The statement said, the Tiv community in the state through the President of TIDA, Mr. Peter Ahemba, commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for the measures taken to ensure that lives and property of the Tiv people in the state are secured.

TIDA president stressed that the Tiv community in the state were satisfied with the measures put in place by the state government and the proactive efforts of security agencies; assuring that normalcy has been restored in the affected areas.

The leader of the Miyetti Allah in the state, Bala Mohammed Dabo also expressed satisfaction with the measures adopted at the meeting, stressing that they will prevent further security breaches.