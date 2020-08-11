Nasarawa: We ‘ve remained committed in fight against COVID-19 – Sule





Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Tuesday, said his administration remained committed in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

He stated this in Lafia, on the occasion of distribution of COVID-19 palliatives to vulnerable people across the 13 local governments in the state.

Sule said state government would continue to enforce preventive measures with a view to protect its citizens from contracting the virus.

“Nasarawa state government recently received essential commodities worth 35 trucks of different food items from Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), as part of its support to complement government efforts in cushioning the effects of hunger in this period of COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

He commended CACOVID and other individuals for their immense contributions aimed at assisting the less privileged and vulnerable groups in the society.

He assure that government will continue to support and complement the effort of individuals and groups in turning around the fortunes of the state. He charged the state steering committee on COVID-19 to justify the confidence responses on them by ensuring strict supervision and keen monitoring of the distribution process.

“I need to put on notice that the palliative committee at all levels will be held accountable for any anomaly in the distribution of the palliatives,” he said.