Nasarawa youth group advocates women participation in politics

A youth group in Nasarawa state, Coalition of Youth from Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency, has advocated for women participation in politics for gender balance in governance.

The chairman of the group, Yarwa Usman Ahmad, made the call Friday in Lafia during a press briefing and endorsement ceremony of a 36-year-old female aspirant, Hauwa Ibrahim, who recently joined the race to represent Lafia/Obi federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ahmed noted that since 1999, the constituency had never had a female representative at the National Assembly; hence the need to support the aspirant to emerge victorious given her experience and antecedents in the public and private sectors.

He said women were good managers and if given the opportunity to serve in governance “Nasarawa state and indeed the entire Nigeria will be a better place for all.”

According to him, their participation in politics will also create a gender balance in governance.

“We, the youth of Lafia/Obi Federal constituency, have gathered to show our support to Hon. Hauwa Nana Ibrahim for her ambition to represent us at the House of Representatives in 2023.

“As observed by the majority of us, Hon. Hauwa will bridge the gap of women and youth inclusion in governance; she is well grounded with the capacity to lead. We, therefore, appeal to the delegates who would vote during the primaries to vote for her for gender balance,” he said.

