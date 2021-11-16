Nasarawa youth passes confidence vote on Sule

A Coalition of Youth Groups in Nasarawa state have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Abdullahi Sule led administration for performing beyond expectation since coming on board.

In a press briefing Monday, in Lafia, Comrade Akolo David Alaku on behalf of the chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Idris Ojoko, said the youth acknowledged the patriotic spirit of the governor to lift Nasarawa state to the next level of development.

The youth groups equally appreciated the government for the continuous support it has been getting over time.

The group stated that the effect of some implemented plans, projects and programmes in all ministries have given them confidence that, “Nasarawa state that we all dream of is coming to reality during your administration.”

However, the youth also demanded that Governor Sule should consider more youth in the coming appointment of commissioners and special advisers, especially for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

They therefore, resolved to support the government by embarking on continuous advocacy on peace building, the need for the youth to shun social vices like rape, cultism, hooliganism, thuggery, in the interest of peace and development in the state.