NASC commissions 15 seeds inspectors in Kogi

The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) has trained and commissioned 15 licenced seeds Inspectors for Cassava in Kogi State.

While addressing the Inspectors recently in Lokoja, Kogi State, during the refresher training supported by Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation, the Director General, Dr. Philip Olusegun Ojo, said the inspectors are the captains of cassava seed quality assurances, and that they must continue to discharge their responsibilities diligently and must not be found compromising seed quality.

He assured that once the Council’s world class Grow-Out-Test site in the headquarters is completed, samples of cassava stems certified by LSIs will be subjected to control testing and results will be compared with LSIs field inspection reports to assess their field inspection activities.

Ojo who was represented by the director, Seeds Certification and Quality Control, Dr. Ishiak Othman Khalid, said the three day refresher training is a re-assurance of BASIC’s commitment to constant capacity building for LSIs and deep interest in the third party seed certification appraisal system to ensure the system is at par with international best practices.

“Let me commend the financier of the BASICS project, the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation for its vision to develop a sustainable and commercial model for cassava seed systems in Nigeria which will enable our smallholder farmers have un-hindered access to high quality planting materials to enhance farm-level productivity

“I also want to commend you for participating in this scheme even though the system is still in its early years and with teething challenges, your contribution since inception is noteworthy as it has added great value to the quality component of the BASICS II project.

“You have proven to be a true partner in progress. I also want to commend your mentor, Mr. Soji Odusanya for sparing time to take you all through three (3) months rigorous internship process.

We have been working closely with your supervising institution, the Catholic Relief Service (CRS) and feedbacks from them indicated some knowledge gaps and hence need for refresher training.