NASC, CORAF unveils electronic tool for planning, forecasting

As part of efforts to reduce the seed supply and demand gap through accurate seed demand estimation and forecasting, the National Agriculture Seeds Council (NASC), CORAF and other partners is unveiling an electronic-based tool for seed planning and demand forecasting.

This is even as it has commenced training of seeds stakeholders in the industry on same tool.

Declaring the training workshop open on Monday in Abuja, NASC Director General, Dr. Philip Olusegun Ojo, said this tool is a practical instrument used in the process of making projections of the potential and actual seed demands to support both the public seed sector and private seed companies’ decision-making.

“To introduce and unveil this tool to stakeholders in Nigeria, the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) in collaboration with AVISA, Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture as well as AGRA and her other partners under the Partnership for Inclusive Agricultural Transformation in Africa (PIATA) has put together this three-day capacity-building session on Seed Planning for Industry.

“The lack of information on the accurate estimation of seed demands often puts seed enterprises and breeder seeds producing units in disarray. It is well recognised that current performance of the system in terms of availing the required type of seed in the required quantity and quality at the required place and affordable price is below satisfaction.

“Today we have a situation where the proportion of revealed seed demand over supply shows considerable shortage of supply, paradoxically, Seed Companies and dealers complain of leftovers each year,” he said.

