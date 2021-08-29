NASC trains LSIs on cassava varietal identification, seed certification, others

The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) has conducted a refresher training course for Licensed Seed Inspectors (LSIs) on cassava varietal identification, cassava seed certification systems, new methods in seed certification, usage of cassava seed tracker, data collection and reporting etc. Aas part of efforts to further deepen your knowledge on cassava seed system.

Declaring the training open recently in Makurdi, Venue State, NASC Director General, Dr. Philip Olusegun Ojo, said the training is a re-assurance of BASIC’s II commitment to constant capacity building for LSIs and deep interest in the third party seed certification appraisal system to ensure the system is at par with international best practices.

Commending the Inspectors for participating in the scheme even though the system is still in its early years and with teething challenges, he said their contribution since inception is noteworthy as it has added great value to the quality component of the BASICS II project.

He said the training funded by Bill and Melinda Gates foundation was part of efforts to develop a sustainable and commercial model for cassava seed systems in Nigeria which will enable our smallholder farmers have un-hindered access to high quality planting materials to enhance farm-level productivity.

Ojo who was represented by the Director, Seeds Certification and Quality Control, Dr. Ishiak Othman Khalid, said the Council has inaugurated additional LSIs in Abia, Kogi and Oyo states to strengthen cassava seed quality assurances in these high cassava producing states.

He also added that NASC is poised to expand the scheme beyond cassava into other grain crops which shows the high level of commitment of the government in development of the scheme.

“I recall vividly in October 2019 at this venue when we inaugurated the first set of LSIs and also in March 2020 er the progress audit of the third party seed certification system, I gave high assurances that the council will periodically update your capacity and also assess the challenges faced by LSIs in the discharge of their responsibilities which I noted will guide the council in addressing the threats to this laudable project.