NASC warns coys against fake seeds

The National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC), has warned seeds companies against production of fake seeds.

This is even as it urges farmers to adopt improved and high quality seeds for better yields.

Speaking during an advocacy campaign for rural farmers in Abuja yesterday, the Director General, NASC, Dr.

Philip Ojo, disclosed that only good and quality seeds could help the country increase food production and improve livelihood of the local farmers.

The rally was part of activities to celebrate the 2018 National Seed Fair and Farmers’ Field Day.

It is expected to be carried out across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Participants carried placards with inscriptions such as, “don’t plant grains as seeds,” “We are marching against seed adulteration and sale of fake seeds”, Fake seed dealers are economic saboteurs and criminals,” among others.

The DG, who spoke shortly before commencement of the rally at the Federal Secretariat emphasised on need for the quality seeds to be accessible and affordable.

“Let’s walk together and tell the story that only quality improved seed is the way out of food security.” “It is in pursuant to its vision that the NASC is organizing this March for improved seed adoption to create awareness for enhanced adoption and use of improved seed to increase demand and drive production of adequate quantities of improved that are accessible and affordable,” he stated.

He averred that the “March for Improved Seed Adoption” which is a pre-event activity to the ”2018 National Seed Fair and Farmer’s Field Day,” was aimed at creating awareness for enhanced adoption and use of improved seed to increase demand and drive production of adequate quantities of improved seeds that are accessible and affordable.

He said, “The Road March for Improved Seed Adoption is the first of its kind in the history of the Nigerian seed industry.

We are hoping that this Road March shall be replicated in all the six geopolitical zones of the federal to cascade the awareness creation to the grassroots to reach the rural farmers.

In a similar vein, the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe, encouraged farmers and investors who intend to go into agribusiness to prioritise quality seeds and verify authenticity from NASC before planting.

Adding that, good result cannot be achieved at the end of the day without quality seed.

Ogbe who was represented by the director, Plantation Programme at the ministry, Mr Quadiri Olalekan, however warned fake seed dealers to desist from the business or risk jail term.

Stakeholders involved in the rally include representatives from the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), National Biotechnology Agricultural Development Agency (NABDA), Open Forum for Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB), Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) among others.

In her remarks, OFAB Country Director, Dr.

Rose Gidado said the use of improved quality seeds remain the only solution to addressing hunger and increasing agricultural productivity.

Dr.

Gidado noted that the seeds are capable of providing farmers with bountiful harvests thus should be well adopted

Amosun commissions Gateway Polytechnic Apps Devt.

Centre

Determined to ensure that Nigerian youths explore the opportunities that abound in the information, Communication and technology sector, Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun has commissioned the Gateway ICT Polytechnic apps development centre.

The centre which focuses in software and mobile application developments was commissioned at the 2nd Convocation Ceremony of the institution.

Representing the governor, Commissioner for Education, Modupe Mujota said the government will work to ensure the institution partners with global players on sustainable development in apps development.

Her words ” I am looking forward to a lot of creativity, we are also going to be trying to connect the school with global players, who knows the likes of Google and a lot may take a look at what we are doing here, but indeed is a great work” Speaking on what necessitated the centre, Rector Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Dr.

Isaiah Oyeyinka said the aim is to train undergraduates that will be independent, imbibe the entrepreneurial spirit and be self-sustaining in a country that is relatively dependent on oil.

His words, “not only that we will train people on apps development, we will also do technology incubation, we will nourish their company to grow before we release them to the society.

We took the cue from places like America where they incubate their technology and that is why you see great things coming forward from such a place.

Dr.

Oyeyinka said the polytechnic is committed to continue in its determination to provide qualitative programmes in Engineering, Science and Technology, ICT within the mandate of the National Policy on Education and subject to regulations of the National Board for Technical Education.