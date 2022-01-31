NASENI, Indonesia collaborate on technology transfer to Nigeria

The Indonesia Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap recently paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Vice Chairman/CE of the National Space Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Engr. Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna where the duo partnered in Rural Multipurpose Mechanical Tools Projects (AMDESS) to help Nigerian farmers.

Speaking, the Executive Vice Chairman NASENI said the technology transfer is aimed at creating jobs, addressing poverty in Nigeria and also empower Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for Nigeria to manufacture products that can compete both at local and foreign markets.

According to the statement signed by the Deputy Director, Information NASENI Mr. Olusegun Ayeoyenikan that further collaborations were reached on exchange of ideas and innovation, technology transfer in various areas of interest for Nigeria such as Aircraft design, spare parts production, maintenance, repairs, mechanized agriculture, military vehicles, weaponry and ammunition, military vessels.

“The relationship between NASENI and Indonesia dated back to the establishment of the Agency since 1992 as Nigeria adopted similar activities of PT.PINDAD of Indonesia, NASENI also has benefited a lot from Indonesia technology know-hows. NASENI’s Small Hydro Power (SHP) Turbine was reverse engineered from the one procured from Indonesia after the initial training of NASENI engineers by Indonesia on manufacturing of Cross-Flow Turbine, which is currently in use at some of Nigeria dams for generation of power especially at the rural areas,” Haruna disclosed.

The EVC noted that Mr. President has mandated NASENI to seek collaboration in technology transfer on manufacturing and domestication of armoured personnel carriers from Indonesia and other equipment needed for manufacturing of fertilizer, aircraft, mechanized agriculture and irrigation system, adding that with the collaboration, Indonesia would help Nigeria acquire many more technologies for the development of Nigeria economy especially in the agricultural sector.

Earlier, the Indonesian Ambassador noted that after the EVC last visit to Indonesia Embassy in Nigeria, the Embassy received an update of proposal from PT. PINDAD Indonesia to establish a Memorandum of Understanding between PT. PINDAD and NASENI in Rural Multipurpose Mechanical Tools Projects (AMDESS) to help Nigerian farmers.