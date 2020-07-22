NASENI mounts disinfectant sprayer on FIRS

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Wednesday installed NASENI COVID-19 disinfectant sprayer at the main entrance of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) headquarters, Abuja.

Executive Vice Chairman/CE of NASENI, Engr. Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna said the agency would not relent in its efforts to assist the country to sustain the preventive measures against the spread of the virus and to ultimately ward off the pandemic.

The COVID-19 disinfectant sprayer was developed by NASENI’s engineers to sanitise persons against the virus.

Just recently, the agency installed a similar disinfectant sprayer at the headquarters office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Abuja.

At the ease of the COVID-19 lockdown, the need to keep public places safe from becoming breeding grounds for the virus became imperative as many schools, public places are expected resume to receive visitors.

The FIRS is one of such public institutions which receives daily large number of visitors: customers, those filing for tax clearance, and other sundry activities.

Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Mamman Nami, who tested the NASENI COVID-19 device at the FIRS premises, said his agency was determined to keep visitors and staff safe while at work or within the premises of the service and that was why the management ordered for the installation of the device.

The FIRS chairman walked through the device, accompanied by other management staff while affirming that he believed the premises of FIRS was now safe against the coronavirus with the installation of the NASENI disinfectant device.

NASENI’s innovation of the device was its own contribution to control the virus from further spread in public places, schools, hospitals, airport and wherever large numbers of persons converge for business.