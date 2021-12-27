NASENI, NASRDA collaboration helping to conserve foreign exchange

With access to foreign exchange becoming difficult for Nigeria to dwindling oil revenue, it is heart warning to learn that the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), have signed pact to help grow local content via science, technology and innovation (STI); BINTA SHAMA reports.

Recently, the Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Engr. Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna and the Director General/Chief Executive of the National Space Research & Development Agency (NASRDA) Dr. Halilu Shaba agreed to work together for the development of Nigeria’s space resources, local content, design and fabrication of space technologies for overall socio-economic growth and development of the country.

The collaboration between the two agencies is said to include NASENI assisting NASRDA in design and fabrication of drones and rockets thereby developing local capacities in those areas and also to conserve the country’s foreign exchange. Without such collaboration, most hi-tech equipment used in space technologies are imported into the country. The agreements were reached in Abuja when NASRDA’s Director General paid a courtesy visit to the management of NASENI.

‘Urgent need’

The Director General NASRDA Dr. Halilu Shaba said there was an urgent need to invest in STI in order to achieve economic growth for the councountry.

“There’s no better time to visit NASENI than now to congratulate the Agency on Federal Government’s approval to release the one (1) percent Federation Account funding mechanism to NASENI as contained in its establishment Law.

“The feat which was attributed to the leadership prowess of Prof. Haruna came as a major breakthrough for the entire Nigeria’s science, technology and innovation system because the singular effort would open further doors to positive actions by successive governments to make science and innovation funding a priority in Nigeria. Before this NASENI’s feat, the budgeting system of the country had never been in favour of Nigeria’s science, technology and innovation system which had made the socio-economic development efforts of the country very difficult.

“There is need for every well-meaning stakeholder to rally support for the Agency, for because without investment in science and technology and innovation as a matter of priority, it will be difficult continuously to achieve economic growth and development of our country.”

He stressed further that, the way out therefore is for the government to make funding of the sector a major focus and our coming to NASENI is to identify with this great feat of achieving special funding of 1 percent federation Account for NASENI which we believe signalled the beginning of good things to come for the science, technology and innovation system“

Dr. Shaba described the approval of one percent funding for NASENI by the federal government during the tenure of Prof. Haruna, as head of the agency, as a life-time achievement which when reminisced over in retirement would cause him to be happy because of the future positive effects on the economy.

Collaboration cutting waste

In his response, the NASENI Chief Executive said the Agency had never engaged in any venture all alone without collaboration and synergy with others because NASENI was not established to reinvent the wheels. He said “when you collaborate, you gain more speed, make more successes, progress and that way you prevent needless duplication of efforts and waste of resources.”

The NASENI EVC assured NASRDA of unbroken working collaborations, going forward, in all the areas which have been identified and many more. He said NASENI was expected to collaborate in the achievement of its statutory mandate of providing home initiated and relevant processes, capital goods and equipment for the overall socio-economic development of the country.

He recalled that NASRDA was an offshoot of NASENI, “in fact, a space programme within the mandate of NASENI before it was established as a full-fledge space Agency. “Therefore a working collaboration between NASENI and NASRDA always is a welcome development” he said.

Fulfilling mandate

Similarly, during the 2021 Space Dialogue/National Media Conference on Space Science, Technology and Innovation with the theme: “Effective Utilisation, Promotion and Reporting of Space Science, Technology and Innovation in Post COVID-19 Era,” organised by NASRDA recognises stakeholders in the area of STI ecosystem.



The Director General NASRDA Dr. Halilu Ahmad Shaba said stakeholders especially the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu was awarded due to his support towards the development of space science and technology in his state especially in boosting agricultural activities.

He said, “NASRDA remains enduringly committed in her determination to fulfil her mandate, by deploying capabilities in Space Science and Technology for the enhancement and realisation of a better life for the ordinary Nigerian.



“We want to assure you that we are still committed and on the right path to our 25-year roadmap as approved by the Federal Executive Council.”

Shaba insisted that the agency is committed to propagating space capabilities to keep the nation and the public abreast of the benefits of space applications.



Receiving an award at the event, Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu said the nation is blessed with an array of scientists capable of making a change in space science and technology.

“Nigeria has lots of scientists that need to be encouraged in development of the space industry. We also need to create synergy among agencies involved in space applications because there are government research institutions that work in silos and their work is not recognised. We also need to bring these agencies to relate with the private sector for better development,”



He promised to make use of the ambassadorial position to engage sectors in his state, such as agriculture, health, education, among others for better space applications. Adding that, he would motivate other states to collaborate with the space agency on space applications.



Earlier, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, urged stakeholders in the space industry and the media to prioritise reporting space, Science and Technology activities in the country.

Onu, who was represented by the Minister of State, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi said the federal government had made huge efforts towards ensuring the growth of space technology in the country.



He said that the gap between developed countries and the under-developed ones was their ability to deploy digitisation, Science and Technology for their development.

Also speaking, the Head, Media and Corporate Communications of NASRDA Dr. Felix Ale solicited the media’s cooperation for space programmes propagation. “We urge the media to continue in the publicity of the space programmes for the good of the society as it is for the socio-economic development of the nation.”

The Guest Speaker at the event, the National Defence College Commandant, Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, called on the government not to spare any effort in committing resources towards space, science

Daji, while focusing on “Maximising Space Science Technology and Innovations for Enhanced Human Security in the Post COVID-19 Era,” said space is critical to the development of any sector.

According to him, application of space, science and technology is a major way nations around the world measure development.