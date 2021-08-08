NASENI partners College of Agric on R&D in agricultural facilities, tools, others

In efforts to diversify the economy and make agriculture alternative source of revenue generation for the country, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia has agreed to work together in the areas of Research and Development of modern tools and equipment to modernize the practice of agriculture.

In order to facilitate the collaboration, the College has requested that the newly approved Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI), Lafia, Nasarawa State by President Muhammadu Buhari may commence from the college, as it would enable the students to research more in areas of Agriculture that would benefit the state and Nigeria at large.

Speaking while on a visit with his management team to NASENI, the Provost of the College, Dr. Musa Yahaya Maikafi, said that aside from asking for a digital computer numerically controlled (CNC) lathe machine, the college had earlier requested from NASENI the strengthening of relationship with the Agency, especially in training, capacity building and research to provide manpower and services to Nasarawa State and Nigeria.

According to him, “We earlier requested for digitalized CNC Lathe Machine for the college and NASENI responded by sending a delegation to the school to inspect our facilities and had also granted our request. So we decided to pay a visit to the Agency to make the relationship stronger and find possible areas of collaboration in areas of research and development in modern agricultural tools and the training of our students.

Responding, the Executive Vice chairman/ Chief Executive of NASENI, Engr. Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna said that the mission and request by the college to the agency were within the mandate of NASENI, adding that the agency was supporting the development of science, technology and innovation in the country as “it is the solution to everything in the world”