NASFAT donates relief materials to Karsuwa Magani community 

Nasrul-Lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), has donated relief materials to the victims of the Karsuwa Margani crisis.

While presenting the materials to the the Sarki Karsuwa Margani, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the chairman of NASFAT, Muhydeen Alimi said the donation is part of the social impact programme of the society by reaching out to the people, especially in a difficult period.

He said the visit is not only to donate relief materials but, also to identify with the people of the community.

“NASFAT as a society, is mainly concerned with charity, helping the needy, especially at a trying time, when they are in need of essentialmaterials like the ones we brought here today.

“This is to show brotherhood. We believed that the materials will go a long way to help them recover from some of their loss”, Alimi said.

While praying for the peaceful coexistence, the zonal missioners of NASFAT, Imam Marooph Muhd Raji said whoever shows mercy to another person, Allah shall bless the person.

He called on people to be more committed to oneness, unity and love, saying that may God Almighty put an end to the crisis.

Imam Marooph lauded the prompt response of the Kaduna government during the crisis and warned that the youth should shun violence.

The women secretary Kaduna NASFAT, Hajia Kudurat Akande said: ” the women of the society have contributed new sets of wrappers as part of our contribution to this gesture.

“As women, we are concerned with what happened to the people, especially the women and that is why it becomes necessary for us, the women to donate from our little resources to help the women who are victims of the crisis.”

Responding on behalf of the people of the community, Sarki Karsuwa Margani, Ibrahim Abdullahi lauded the efforts of NASFAT, saying that people should learn how to live in peace.