NASIEC seeks EU technical support Oct 6 LG poll

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has sought for support from the European Union Support for Democracy and Good Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) to enable it conduct the local government election scheduled for October 6, 2021.

Project coordinator of the EU-SDGN, Mr. Hamza Fassi-Fihri, disclosed this Monday in Lafia at a one-day EU-SDGN training of NASIEC staff and journalists on election administration, conflict management, media and communication.

He said NASIEC had requested for its support and is ready to render such, saying: “We are proud that NASIEC requested for our technical support in assisting it to conduct this local government elections as they are the closest to citizens’ realities.”

He explained that EU-SDGN believes in the improvement of local government elections as they are the closest and easily accessible to its citizenry.

“At this level, elected officials are to be accessible, as citizens have first platforms of engagement that will facilitate constructive dialogue with their representatives. And together they will find solutions to constituents’ immediate needs.

“The presence of the press is also key as this meeting offers them an opportunity of learning more about activities around an electoral event, understanding the processes and to be best informed on the electoral constraints and context of operations, particularly ahead of Nasarawa local government elections,” he said.