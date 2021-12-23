Nasiru emerges new GM at NPA, 16 others gain promotion

The former Assistant General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr. Ibrahim Nasiru, has emerged the new General Manager of the department in the latest promotion exercise carried out by the Mohammed Bello-Koko led agency.

The authority announced the appointment of six others that were promoted to the position of General Managers while 10 staff were promoted Assistant General Managers.

An electronic statement announcing the new development stated that the promotions are in line with the management’s commitment to employees’ motivation and service excellence.

When our correspondent visited the corporate headquarters of the NPA in Lagos Thursday, jubilant staff of the Corporate and Strategic Communications department were seen dancing and congratulating their new head of department.

A female staff who spoke with our correspondent in confidence said the emergence of Nasiru as the new head of NPA’s image branding arm is the best thing for them this year.

The new General Managers includes Moltok Josephine Adar, formerly the Asst. General Manager – Overseas Office who now assumes office as the General Manager, Servicom; Ahmad M. Umar, formerly the Asst. General Manager Accounts now is the new General Manager Human Resources; Sheidu-Shabi Khadija Ife, formerly the Asst. General Manager Environment now General Manager MD’s Office; and Ngini Chukwuma, formerly Asst. General Manager Facility Management is now the General Manager, Lands and Asset Administration.

Others are former Asst. General Manager, Nasiru Ibrahim who is now General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications while Odunsi Opeoluwa, formerly Asst. General Manager Finance becomes the new General Manager Finance; and Mohammed Shehu, formerly Asst. General Manager Procurement takes over as General Manager Tariff & Billing.

Congratulating the new heads of divisions on their appointments, acting Managing Director Mohammed Bello-Koko, admonished them to regard their new appointments as a call to duty and service to the nation thus, commit their optimal best to achieving the vision of the Authority.

The appointments take immediate effect.