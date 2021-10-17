Nasiru Shagali’s exemplary gesture

It’s a joyous moment in Magama and environs as over 400 orphans’ school fees were settled; they were also provided with clothing by the renowned Nasiru Abdulhamidu Shagali, Sarkin Tudun Wada Magama, of Magama Gumau, Toro local government area, Bauchi state. This is part of his effort to reduce hardship and help government to curb the alarming rate of out of school children in the country.

The good side of the story is, Nasiru Shagali is neither a politician nor civil servant but a business man full of compassion. Shagali has been in the business of helping the less privileged for quite long in Magama, especially during Ramadan. In fact, what he has been doing to less privileged cannot be measured.

In addition, Nasiru Shagali has empowered over 70 youths with capital to start up small scale businesses in his quest to be self reliant.

Moreover, it’s Shagali’s culture to give not less than 30 households food daily as well as visiting patients in the hospital to clear their medical bills, among others.



In the same vein, he has built and renovated schools, mosques, roads, among other infrastructure, in Magama and environs.

Finding someone like Nasiru Shagali is a herculean task in a society like ours where poverty, hunger and starvation, insecurity, high number of out of school children are the order of the day.

Shagali’s gesture has gone beyond one’s imagination as he is always ready to help people, especially the less privileged who are victims of discrimination due to their status.

On this note, I challenge government officials, politicians, businessmen as well as other influential people in the society to emulate Shagali’s gesture to develop our community and to keep our youths busy. Doing so would help our country to overcome its security challenges.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama, Toro, Bauchi state

Related

No tags for this post.