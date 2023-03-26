NASR, celebrity photographer launches ‘BigBelleFitKill Person Campaign’

National Action on Sugar Reduction (NASR), and celebrity photographer, Ms. Aisha Augie-Kuta, have launched the #BigBelleFitKillPerson campaign targeting 47 million Nigerians with abdominal obesity.

National Action on Sugar Reduction is an advocacy group on the reduction of sugary drinks.

NASR’s advocacy led to the introduction of Nigeria’s sugar-sweetened beverages tax in 2021.

The group in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by its Secretary, Omei Bongos-Ikwue said the campaign featured striking visuals aimed at highlighting the health risks of abdominal obesity.

She said: “Obesity is a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Increased consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) is one of the major causes of obesity in Nigeria. Many Nigerians associate obesity with simply being chubby or fat and do not recognise that a buildup of abdominal fat, or a “potbelly,” amounts to obesity.

“This feeds into the common misconception that people with pot bellies are only living the “good life “. The #BigBelleFitKillPerson campaign dispels this myth by highlighting the health risks of abdominal obesity and its link to the consumption of sugary drinks. Large amounts of belly fat can raise the risk of heart disease, hypertension, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

“Research showed that almost six million Nigerians suffer from hypertension due to obesity. Augie-Kuta’s striking images portray the real meaning of obesity for women and men. According to science, obesity amounts to a waist circumference that exceeds 88 cm in women and 102 cm in men.

“This campaign will help change public perception about what it means to be obese. Most Nigerians do not recognize that they may be at risk due to excess belly fat. The #BigBelleFitKillPerson campaign signals NASR’s continued commitment towards reducing sugary drinks consumption in Nigeria while promoting overall health awareness among its citizens”.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

