NASS amends Electoral Act, okays LG chairs, vice, councillors as statutory delegates

Ahead of primary elections to be held by the various political parties this month for emergence of candidates for the 2023 general elections, the recently passed 2022 Electoral Act has been amended by the Senate for accommodation of statutory delegates in the process.

Statutory Delegates to Congresses and conventions of political parties are elected councillors in all the over 8,000 wards across the country , elected chairmen and vice chairmen of the 774 Local Government councils , elected members of the State Houses of Assembly , elected federal lawmakers in the National Assembly , Governors of the 36 States and their Deputies , President and Vice President of the country and executives of political parties at the State and federal level as well as Chairmen of parties at the local government levels.

Moving for the amendment through a bill sponsored to that effect by the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege , the Senate said the unintended error committed by the omission must be corrected before the start of party primaries next week.

Omo-Agege specifically in the bill titled: “A bill for an Act to Amend the 2022 Electoral Act no 13 and for other related matters”, said section 84(8) of the Electoral Act 2022 does not provide for the participation of what is generally known as Statutory delegates in the conventions, Congresses or meetings of political parties held to nominate candidates for general elections.

According to him, “the extant subsection only clearly provides for the participation of elected delegates in the conventions, Congresses or meetings of political parties held for nomination of candidates for general elections.”

“This is an unintended error that must be corrected and we can only correct it with this amendment which will further strengthen our electoral system,” he stressed.

The Senate, accordingly, gave the bill expeditious consideration and passage by in a session, read it for second and third readings.

In his remarks after the passage of the amendment bill, President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan said the piece of legislation would also be passed by the House of Representatives this week and transmitted to the President for assent before commencement of party primaries next week.

“It is good that clause 84 (8) of the electoral Act 2022 has been amended in the Senate today and will be followed by the House of Representatives tomorrow for required concurrence and transmission to Presidency for assent.

“This is very important to enable every statutory delegate to participate in the coming primary elections,” he said.

