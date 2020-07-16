NASS Crisis: NASC Queries Omolori over refusal to vacate office



Twenty four hours after directing the Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani- Omolori , to vacate office along with 149 other staffers of the federal parliament deemed to have clocked 35 years in service or retirement age of 60 years, the National Assembly Service Commission ( NASC), issued query to Omolori Thursday , for disobeying the directive .



The Executive Chairman of NASC, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, had on Wednesday , issued a statement on behalf of the Commission , directing Omolori and 149 affected staffers of the National Assembly to proceed on immediate retirement having allegedly clocked 35 years in service or attained the retirement age of 60.



But Omolori in a counter statement, declared that the NASC ‘s directive was wrong headed as extension of services of staffers of the National Assembly to 40 years or 65 years retirement age , was passed into law by the 8th National Assembly which has not in anyway , tampered with by the current 9th National Assembly.

Irked by Omolori’s disobedience, the NASC Chairman, in a personally signed query dated Thursday, July, 16, 2020, said he should explain within 24 hours while serious disciplinary action should not be taken against him for his insubordination.



The three paragraphs query reads: “The attention of the National Assembly Service Commission was drawn to a Press Release titled: “Retirement age for staff of the National Assembly Service is 40 years of Service or 65 years of Age, whichever comes first” dated 15th July, 2020 and signed by M.A Sani-Omolori, Clerk to the National Assembly.

“As you are very much aware, the Clerk to the National Assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission, Section 6(1)b of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (As amended).

“The Clerk to the National Assembly has no authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the Commission.



“Your press release is considered by the Commission as a gross insubordination to a constituted authority.

“You are, by this letter requested to explain to the Commission within twenty four (24) hours as to why disciplinary action will not be taken against you as per the provision of Section 6(2)b of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (As Amended) for this gross insubordination.”