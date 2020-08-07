NASS decries TCN’s N156bn uncompleted power projects

A member of the House of Representatives and the chairman, Committee on Power, Engr. Magaji Dau Aliyu, has described as “worrisome” the N156 billion uncompleted power projects contract which was awarded in the last 10 years.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after inspecting two transmission stations at Walalambe and Rimin Zakara in Kano Friday, Aliyu said NASS was concerned about the “snail speed nature” the contract was being executed.

He said it was the major concern of the leadership of the House under the speaker, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, “to see that the contract for the power projects are completed 100%.”

Aliyu gave the contractor handling the job six-month ultimatum to complete the project, saying that completing the power project had the potential of boosting the nation’s economy at a promising pace.

Speaking in the same vein, the member representing Nasarawa Federal Constituency, Alhaji Nasir Ali Ahamed, said it was a responsibility bestowed on him to ensure the completion of the Walalambe transmission station for the people of his area to have a good taste of the present democratic dispensation.