NASS determined to enhance efficiency in Judiciary – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has assured the judiciary that the National Assembly is determined to provide any possible support to enable it discharge it’s mandate.

Lawan who stated this in Abuja on Monday at a capacity building workshop organised for Judges and Justices by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said the federal lawmakers were determined to give the Judiciary any possible support in ensuring that it has the wherewithal to discharge its mandate.

“We are determined as an Assembly to work with the Judicial arm of government just like we are working with the executive arm of government.

“What we need is a collaboration that will make the Judicial arm of government to stand on it’s feet. The resources so far given to this arm of government cannot be said to be sufficient but I believe that we can do better.

“I want a situation where in 2023, even before then, if the opportunity arises, that we make resources available to judicial arm of government especially those courts that need the kind of support for them to prosecute those offenders who have taking our money”, he said .

He added that the National Assembly, had been at the forefront in the fight against corruption in the country because the laws have to be made before they are implemented or actualised by our anti-corruption agencies.

According to him, the Ninth National Assembly has distinguished itself as an anti-corruption Parliament with the passage of the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act and the Proceeds of Crimes, Prevention and Prohibition Act.

“We are determined in the National Assembly, even though we have only one year to go, let me assure the Judicial arm of government, that we are determined to give you any possible support to ensure that you have to the wherewithal to discharge your mandate.

“I’m taking the opportunity here to charge the Attorney General of the Federation that, let make 2023 appropriation, a year for the judiciary in Nigeria to always remember.

“I want to make this promise here that we are going to make your budget better than 2022 and probably better than at any other time in 2023”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

