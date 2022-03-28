NASS election: Enugu communities opt for sustenance of rotation

About 22 communities in Igboeze North local government area of Enugu state have barred politicians from the area from contesting the Igboeze North/Udenu federal constituency position.

The communities which fall under Ozzi Sub-Constituency 1 in Igboeze North LGA gave the order on Monday during a town hall meeting.

The representative of Ozzi Elders-in-Council, Chief Bernard Eze, said that the meeting became necessary following the need to address the disagreement with their kinsmen in Umunano Sub-Constituency 2.

Eze pointed out that there was a power rotation agreement in the federal constituency made up of two local government areas, Udenu and Igboeze North.

He said the agreement was such that the sub-constituencies or clans in the area, including Ozzi and Umunano in Igboeze North LGA, were allowed the chance to produce a rep member.

He further said that it was on the basis of such agreement that the incumbent governor of the state, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from Udenu spent 12 years in the House of Representatives.

According to him, the member representing Igboeze North/Udenu federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Simon Atigwe must be allowed to complete the three-tenure cycle for his sub-constituency.

Eze, therefore, foreclosed the possibility of any politician from Ozzi constituency contesting the Igboeze North/Udenu federal constituency position.

Also, a former Commissioner for Public Utilities in the state, Mr Emeka Ukwuaba, said the directive was in the interest of equity and justice.

Ukwuaba said that though Atigwe was not from their sub-constituency, they were supporting him to return in order to complete the third term meant for Umunano Constituency 2.

“We wish that Atigwe, who is from Umunano Constituency 2, returns to the House of Representatives to complete their third term, so that when the position shifts to us, we will go for three tenures.

“Atigwe has shown the capacity to turn things around within the short time he has been there, even without being a ranking member,” he said.