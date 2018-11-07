NASS group seeks God’s intervention on 2019 election

National Assembly Christian Legislators Fellowship has moved to seek God’s intervention in the coming 2019 general elections as it holds the 9th annual National Breakfast Prayer today.

The group equally stressed that, this year’s edition was borne out of the reflection on the different challenges confronting the country and the need to seek the atmosphere of grace for the leaders to function as the primary agents of accomplishing God’s desire for Nigerians

Spokesperson of the fellowship, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, who addressed newsmen on behalf of the President, Senator Barnabas Gemade, said the country will change if the leaders will summit to God for grace and for quality leadership.

“We must seize the atmosphere of grace that was freely bestowed on us to function as primary agents of accomplishing God’s desire to prosper His people and fulfill His purpose’’, he said.

According to him, President Buhari will be the special guest of honor, while Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure will serve as the prayer leader, as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House shall lead the legislators to the breakfast prayer at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

